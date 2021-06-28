TIPS: How to appeal your FEMA decision

The logo of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is seen at its headquarters August 27, 2011 in Washington, DC. AFP PHOTO/Mandel NGAN (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Completing an appeal letter allows you to ask FEMA for a second look at your application in hopes of a different decision. It is recommended that you gather your paperwork and appeal your FEMA decision within 60 days of the date on your decision letter.

If you are wanting to appeal your FEMA decision, here are some tips to help start your letter:

You can set up a FEMA online account and upload documents online. Visit Disasterassistance.gov, click on “Check Your Application and Log In” and follow the directions. You can also send a letter to:

FEMA – Appeals Officer; National Processing Service Center

P.O. Box 10055; Hyattsville, MD 20782-7055.

To fax your letter, send it to:

800-827-8112 with a cover sheet addressed to: Attention – FEMA Appeals Officer.

Be sure to explain why you disagree with the decision and include your full name, and address and copies of all documents, sign and date the letter.

Your appeal letter should include

your FEMA disaster identification registration application number (found at the top of your decision letter)

your federal disaster declaration number DR-4606-LA for May Severe Storms, Tornadoes, and Flooding.

If someone else files the appeal for you, you must also submit a signed statement giving that person authority to represent you.

FEMA will review your letter and the information in the file to make a new determination. If more information is needed, FEMA will call, send another letter or have a third party verify the new information.

Within 90 days of the receipt of the appeal letter, FEMA will notify you in writing about the appeal decision.

For more information on the FEMA appeals process, visit FEMA Answers: Questions on the Appeals Process.

