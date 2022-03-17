EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The Evangeline Parish School District confirmed Monday it is investigating the use of a racial slur by a school administrator in a TikTok video.

Superintendent Darwan Lazard responded to News 10’s questions about the video which was posted to the social media platform and allegedly showed the educator using the N-word repeatedly.

Lazard said the matter is under investigation and is being addressed in accordance with school and district policies.

“If it is deemed a personnel matter then it will be handled as such,” he said.

It is unknown if the video was recorded inside the school.