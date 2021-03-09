Tigers Against Sexual Assault hold sit-in at LSU Football Operation Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The organization Tigers Against Sexual Assault is planning a sit-in at the LSU Football Operation Center on Monday morning.

Details about the sit-in including what time it starts can be found below:

Image courtesy of TASA

TASA is calling for the firing of two high-ranking employees in LSU’s athletic department.

“The disciplinary action was a slap in the face honestly,” LSU Student Blythe Kelly-Atol said.

Students at the demonstration say they believe Miriam Segar, Verge Ausberry and anyone else accused of “covering up” sexual misconduct accusations should be fired.

Ausberry and Segar are currently on administrative leave.

“We can’t move forward if the same people are in the positions to be upholding rules about Title IX and protecting survivors when they haven’t done so in their tenure here at LSU,” LSU student Mia Lejeune said.

The students said they were sitting outside the football operations building to prove a point. “We want them to look at us hard in the eye and let them know we are not going to allow privilege to affect innocent victims ever again,” Kelly-Atol said.

Interim President Tom Galligan tweeted Monday evening saying he supports survivors of sexual assault and supports students right to peacefully protest.

We support survivors of sexual assault. We also support our students' right to protest peacefully and participate in the dialogue about a terrible social ill. — Tom Galligan (@LSUpresident) March 8, 2021