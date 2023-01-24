BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana ATC suspended the alcohol license for Reggie’s in Tigerland.

Baton Rouge Alcohol Beverage Control officials confirmed that the bar’s license was suspended.

The Louisiana ATC is working with Baton Rouge ABC and local law enforcement to investigate and share evidence regarding recent incidents at this establishment. Due to the seriousness of the allegations and the potential threat to public safety, an emergency suspension will be issued today. This action immediately suspends the service or sale of alcoholic beverages at this location. An emergency hearing will be held next month to determine what penalties (if any) should be imposed following a presentation of the evidence. Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control

According to arrest documents, LSU student Madison Brooks was seen leaving Reggie’s with four men before she was found struck and killed by vehicles on Burbank Drive. The sheriff’s office has arrested the four on charges of third-degree rape or principal to third-degree rape.

An autopsy report showed that Brooks, 19, had a BAC of .319%. Per the arrest affidavit for the men, a BAC of .25% to .399% are consistent with alcohol poisoning. Three of those charged were also younger than 21.