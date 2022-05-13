NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Three Louisiana native students have been named U.S. Presidential Scholars for the class of 2022.

The scholars announced Thursday by the U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are:

Alexander Fraser Landreneau, Catholic High School, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Anil Cacodcar, Episcopal School Of Acadiana, Cade, Louisiana

Ashini Modi, Caddo Parish Magnet High School, Shreveport, Louisiana

Over 5,000 candidates qualified for the 2022 award but the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars select students based on a number of factor including academic success and leadership as well as performance on the college board ACT and SAT exams or with nominations chief state school officers.

The students are now apart of the 58th class of scholars, honoring over 7,900 high performing student since the program’s start in 1964.

“Our state winners illustrate that Louisiana students are among the very brightest in the country,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. “I congratulate every U.S. Presidential Scholar and join their families and communities in celebrating this high honor.”

The students will be recognized in an online program in the summer.