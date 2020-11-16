Three adults, six children safely escape Baton Rouge house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Six children and three adults safely escaped a house on Ritterman Avenue in Baton Rouge after it caught on fire just before 3 a.m. on Sunday.

Within 9 minutes, firefighters from the Baton Rouge Fire Department controlled the blaze, which caused $35,000 in damages, according to BRFD spokesperson Justin Hill.

Firefighters determined the cause of the fire was a pot left unattended on the stove, and firefightrs contained the fire to the kitchen area of the home.

Other parts of the home received smoke and water damage, and the Red Cross was called to assist the occupants, according to Hill.