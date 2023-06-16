SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A complex of storms producing wind gusts of 60 to 80 mph rolled through the ArkLaTex late Thursday night.

The strong wind downed numerous trees around the area resulting in widespread power outages.

As of 1:24 p.m., SWEPCO is reporting that hundreds of thousands of their customers in Texas and Louisiana are without power.

On Facebook, SWEPCO released an update sharing that customers can expect estimated restoration times to be released later this evening.

Many roads still remain blocked and some of these areas are due to trees taking down power lines. Crew’s number one priority is supporting the four regional hospitals impacted by the loss of power.

SWEPCO has requested assistance from 185 additional line workers and forestry resources to assist with recovery efforts.

Here are a few safety tips SWEPCO wants you to be mindful of. Downed lines may still be energized, be sure to keep your distance and refrain from touching anything in contact with the line. Portable Generators plugged into a circuit box could back-feed energy through the lines risking the lives of line workers.

The National Weather Service says that a gust of 70 mph was recorded at the Shreveport Regional Airport and a 66 mph gust was recorded at the Downtown Airport.