THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) — A routine search conducted near Thibodaux High School uncovered a large amount of drugs on Monday, March 28.

At the conclusion of the search, 18-year-old Andrew Nora of, Thibodaux was arrested and subsequently let out of the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex.

Image courtesy of Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office

The search was instigated after law enforcement was “alerted to the possible presence of narcotics inside a vehicle,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement who were present at the scene included members of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office and Thibodaux Police Department.

K-9 units from both organizations were conducting “a routine search of the parking areas around the school,” when something peaked their interest.

That something ended up being narcotics.

Law enforcement made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Andrew Nora.

“Nora unlocked his vehicle for school administrators who located a backpack containing a large amount of suspected marijuana,” according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The search of the vehicle also uncovered suspected marijuana in another backpack.

Law enforcement was able to seize these items during the search:

More than 1.15 pounds of suspected marijuana

$350 in cash

Ammunition for a 9mm firearm, including a drum-style magazine

The 18-year-old did post bail on the same day he was booked into jail and now faces these charges, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Violation of a drug-free zone.

Superintendent Martin said, “The Lafourche Parish School Districts’ partnership with our local law enforcement allows us to identify and remove anyone that violates the law while on campus. We will continue to actively investigate and discipline anyone found to be in violation of the law or our standards of conduct. We are committed to ensuring that our schools always remain places where all students feel safe and welcome.”