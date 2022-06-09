THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — On June 9, the Thibodaux Police announced that extra security measures will be in place at a Walmart in Thibodaux due to a possible threat circulating on social media.

According to a Facebook post, made by the Thibodaux Police, Chief Bryan Zeringue addressed a social media post that gave hints that a subject, at Walmart in Thibodaux had made threats to shoot African Americans inside the store.

Police reported that an incident did occur earlier this week at the Neighborhood Walmart located in Terrebonne Parish (South City Limits).

According to police, the incident is still under investigation.

Precautionary measures at the Thibodaux Walmart Superstore located inside the City Limits of Thibodaux at 410 North Canal Boulevard are being taken.

T.P.D. has conducted off-duty security services while T.P.S.O.’s investigation was underway at the Neighborhood Walmart.

Any extra police presence seen at this location is strictly for preventative reasons stated the Thibodaux Police Department.

“Matters of such are taken very seriously, and the Thibodaux Police Department will continue to work with T.P.S.O. with there ongoing investigation. Chief Zeringue asks our community partners to please refrain from posting information to social media unless it comes from a creditable law enforcement site. False information can easily be added to an actual incident or misconstrued when re-written / shared from someone who “heard” something.“