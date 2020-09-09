Thibodaux police arrest armed man for threatening to ‘shoot up’ the store he was in

THIBODAUX, LA – Shortly before 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 6, Thibodaux Police Officer’s responded to a business in the 1000 block of St. Mary Street, where a man made terroristic threats while inside the store.

Police say 36-year-old Murray Williams made the threats because he was not pleased with how the store clerk was waiting on him.

After accusing the clerk of not giving him proper service because he was not white, he became belligerent and began making verbal threats that he was going to “shoot the place up”.

Although Williams never brandished a weapon during the store incident, officers were familiar with Williams due to having two prior dealings with him earlier in the day for causing disturbances at different locations throughout the city.

During these incidents, Williams did brandish a gun to several victims in the disturbances, while advising them “this is what happens to people that mess with me.”

Police learned that the gun brandished was a “BB” gun, so Williams was issued a misdemeanor summons for disturbing the peace.

Williams was subsequently released pending a court date, but unfortunately chose to continue his lawless behavior.

Williams, who fled the scene prior to officer’s arrival was located in the area shortly after, at which time he was arrested and transported to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex where he remains on a $50,000.00 bond.