THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — As the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair inches closer and closer the organization held a press conference extending it’s invite to Louisianans everywhere.

On Saturday (Jan. 28) the entertainment lineup was announced including this year’s headliner, Chris Janson. Those wishing to attend can expect live music, food and drinks, an auction, raffle, a parade full of first responders, rides and for those feeling athletic a 5k fun run.

The Fireman’s Fair is a community fundraiser more than 130 years old providing the Thibodaux’s Fire Department with a significant portion of its annual budget as well as honoring the firefighters that serve the community.

The event will span over four days starting Thursday May 4th to Sunday May 7th.

More event details can be found on the Firemen’s fair website.

