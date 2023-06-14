SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A NWLA library is giving away free passes to a science center in Shreveport, but there are a few stipulations.

Shreve Memorial Library Sci-Port passes may be checked out for up to seven days from any library branch, but the passes can be used only once a day. Up to four people will be admitted to Sci-Port with each pass.

Sci-Port Discovery Center allows people of all ages to come and engage in mathematics, science, and technology. The center encourages life-long learning.

At Sci-Port, you can ignite curiosity about the world around you. And you can see some of the best new movies and documentaries at the IMAX Theatre located in Sci-Port.

Shreve Memorial Library Sci-Port passes can be returned to any Shreve Memorial Library Branch when you’re done. But be careful and don’t lose your borrowed pass, because there is a $5 fee for replacing missing passes.

