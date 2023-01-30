CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Offenders held at the Caddo Correctional Center and Caddo Parish Public Works employees are filling sandbags at 1701 Monty Street, while Shreveport City employees are filling sandbags at 1935 Claiborne Avenue as officials in Northwest Louisiana expect many area waterways to crest above flood stage by Friday, Feb. 3.

Caddo Parish residents may pick up to 20 bags per person at either the Monty Street or the Claiborne Avenue facilities between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Sandbags will continue to be made until they are no longer necessary.

Wallace Lake’s current water level is at 150.3’ and is expected to reach 152’ by Tuesday afternoon. The lake has the potential of reaching 156’ by the end of the week.

Cross Lake’s current 173.5’ depth is also rising, with a forecasted 152’ depth by Tuesday afternoon and a potential crest of 156’ by the week’s end.

Caddo Lake and the Red River are not in danger of flooding.

Citizens are advised to relocate watercraft from beneath structures like boat houses, keep anything electrical elevated and anchored, move to higher ground in case of flooding, and never underestimate currents by driving, riding, or walking through floodwaters.

Signing up for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office emergency alert program, Everbridge, allows residents access to critical information. Simply go to caddosheriff.org, click on the “Alert Signup” tab and follow the steps.

CPSO is monitoring the weather with help from the National Weather Service. More information will be provided as it becomes available.