(Stacker) — The 2020 median household income in the U.S. was $67,521, a decrease of 2.9% from 2019. COVID-19 in 2020 drastically altered income and poverty levels, along with consumer habits and job opportunities.
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by 2020 5-year estimated median household income.
Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. One cluster of the United States is particularly well off: The five of the seven counties with the highest median household income in the country can be found in the Washington D.C. metropolitan areas of Maryland and Northern Virginia. These counties can likely attribute their wealth to their proximity to Washington D.C., which attracts highly educated and skilled people in areas of law and public policy. And people in those fields often marry each other, making two high-earning households one very high-earning household.
50. Winn Parish
- Median household income: $37,764
— 25.7% below state average, 41.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.9%
— #2,521 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.3%
— #2,899 highest among all counties nationwide
49. Washington Parish
- Median household income: $39,185
— 22.9% below state average, 39.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 14.2%
— #2,615 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.0%
— #2,833 highest among all counties nationwide
48. Sabine Parish
- Median household income: $39,755
— 21.7% below state average, 38.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.0%
— #2,753 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%
— #2,805 highest among all counties nationwide
47. St. Mary Parish
- Median household income: $40,218
— 20.8% below state average, 38.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 12.5%
— #2,809 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
— #2,777 highest among all counties nationwide
46. Richland Parish
- Median household income: $40,491
— 20.3% below state average, 37.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.5%
— #2,429 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 22.1%
— #2,757 highest among all counties nationwide
45. Caldwell Parish
- Median household income: $40,690
— 19.9% below state average, 37.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.7%
— #1,492 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
— #2,749 highest among all counties nationwide
44. St. Landry Parish
- Median household income: $40,859
— 19.6% below state average, 37.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 15.6%
— #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.6%
— #2,737 highest among all counties nationwide
43. Catahoula Parish
- Median household income: $40,973
— 19.3% below state average, 37.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.0%
— #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%
— #2,729 highest among all counties nationwide
42. Jackson Parish
- Median household income: $41,760
— 17.8% below state average, 35.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.9%
— #2,658 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
— #2,678 highest among all counties nationwide
41. Caddo Parish
- Median household income: $42,003
— 17.3% below state average, 35.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.1%
— #1,948 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 16.2%
— #2,653 highest among all counties nationwide
40. West Carroll Parish
- Median household income: $42,545
— 16.3% below state average, 34.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 13.7%
— #2,686 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.1%
— #2,608 highest among all counties nationwide
39. Jefferson Davis Parish
- Median household income: $42,716
— 15.9% below state average, 34.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.8%
— #2,591 highest among all counties nationwide
38. Orleans Parish
- Median household income: $43,258
— 14.8% below state average, 33.4% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.4%
— #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.4%
— #2,555 highest among all counties nationwide
37. Pointe Coupee Parish
- Median household income: $44,201
— 13.0% below state average, 32.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%
— #2,478 highest among all counties nationwide
36. Acadia Parish
- Median household income: $44,412
— 12.6% below state average, 31.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
— #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
— #2,458 highest among all counties nationwide
35. De Soto Parish
- Median household income: $44,436
— 12.5% below state average, 31.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.5%
— #1,690 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.6%
— #2,455 highest among all counties nationwide
34. Assumption Parish
- Median household income: $44,742
— 11.9% below state average, 31.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
— #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%
— #2,432 highest among all counties nationwide
33. Ouachita Parish
- Median household income: $44,934
— 11.5% below state average, 30.9% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 20.1%
— #1,587 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%
— #2,418 highest among all counties nationwide
32. St. Helena Parish
- Median household income: $45,063
— 11.3% below state average, 30.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
— #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 21.7%
— #2,404 highest among all counties nationwide
31. Union Parish
- Median household income: $45,094
— 11.2% below state average, 30.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
— #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 19.9%
— #2,402 highest among all counties nationwide
30. St. Bernard Parish
- Median household income: $47,873
— 5.8% below state average, 26.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 18.7%
— #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 17.4%
— #2,156 highest among all counties nationwide
29. Rapides Parish
- Median household income: $48,013
— 5.5% below state average, 26.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.3%
— #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%
— #2,140 highest among all counties nationwide
28. Allen Parish
- Median household income: $48,328
— 4.9% below state average, 25.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.6%
— #1,333 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
— #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide
27. Tangipahoa Parish
- Median household income: $48,745
— 4.0% below state average, 25.0% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.2%
— #1,406 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 15.2%
— #2,070 highest among all counties nationwide
26. St. Martin Parish
- Median household income: $48,884
— 3.8% below state average, 24.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.8%
— #1,636 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%
— #2,060 highest among all counties nationwide
25. Beauregard Parish
- Median household income: $49,256
— 3.0% below state average, 24.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.5%
— #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%
— #2,016 highest among all counties nationwide
24. Iberville Parish
- Median household income: $49,539
— 2.5% below state average, 23.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.2%
— #1,101 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.7%
— #1,985 highest among all counties nationwide
23. Vernon Parish
- Median household income: $50,267
— 1.0% below state average, 22.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 17.5%
— #2,042 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.9%
— #1,901 highest among all counties nationwide
22. Iberia Parish
- Median household income: $50,602
— 0.4% below state average, 22.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 19.2%
— #1,751 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
— #1,867 highest among all counties nationwide
21. LaSalle Parish
- Median household income: $51,141
— 0.7% above state average, 21.3% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.3%
— #1,080 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 18.2%
— #1,807 highest among all counties nationwide
20. Grant Parish
- Median household income: $51,449
— 1.3% above state average, 20.8% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.9%
— #897 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%
— #1,767 highest among all counties nationwide
19. Vermilion Parish
- Median household income: $52,219
— 2.8% above state average, 19.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 21.0%
— #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.5%
— #1,641 highest among all counties nationwide
18. Terrebonne Parish
- Median household income: $52,224
— 2.8% above state average, 19.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.1%
— #1,259 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.6%
— #1,638 highest among all counties nationwide
17. Calcasieu Parish
- Median household income: $52,866
— 4.1% above state average, 18.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.7%
— #1,030 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
— #1,568 highest among all counties nationwide
16. St. James Parish
- Median household income: $53,209
— 4.7% above state average, 18.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.6%
— #511 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.9%
— #1,531 highest among all counties nationwide
15. East Feliciana Parish
- Median household income: $54,187
— 6.7% above state average, 16.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.1%
— #695 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%
— #1,432 highest among all counties nationwide
14. Lafourche Parish
- Median household income: $54,530
— 7.3% above state average, 16.1% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 22.9%
— #1,150 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 14.2%
— #1,389 highest among all counties nationwide
13. Jefferson Parish
- Median household income: $54,825
— 7.9% above state average, 15.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 23.9%
— #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%
— #1,363 highest among all counties nationwide
12. St. John the Baptist Parish
- Median household income: $55,429
— 9.1% above state average, 14.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.0%
— #990 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%
— #1,297 highest among all counties nationwide
11. Bossier Parish
- Median household income: $55,448
— 9.1% above state average, 14.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 24.6%
— #921 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.0%
— #1,294 highest among all counties nationwide
10. East Baton Rouge Parish
- Median household income: $56,076
— 10.4% above state average, 13.7% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.8%
— #639 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%
— #1,240 highest among all counties nationwide
9. Cameron Parish
- Median household income: $56,902
— 12.0% above state average, 12.5% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 26.6%
— #724 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.7%
— #1,171 highest among all counties nationwide
8. Lafayette Parish
- Median household income: $58,761
— 15.7% above state average, 9.6% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 27.3%
— #683 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%
— #1,013 highest among all counties nationwide
7. West Feliciana Parish
- Median household income: $59,688
— 17.5% above state average, 8.2% below national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.3%
— #464 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%
— #918 highest among all counties nationwide
6. Plaquemines Parish
- Median household income: $65,234
— 28.4% above state average, 0.4% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 30.5%
— #454 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 13.5%
— #565 highest among all counties nationwide
5. Livingston Parish
- Median household income: $67,365
— 32.6% above state average, 3.6% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 31.4%
— #419 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.2%
— #475 highest among all counties nationwide
4. West Baton Rouge Parish
- Median household income: $67,813
— 33.5% above state average, 4.3% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 29.7%
— #505 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%
— #451 highest among all counties nationwide
3. St. Charles Parish
- Median household income: $68,113
— 34.1% above state average, 4.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 35.1%
— #283 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%
— #442 highest among all counties nationwide
2. St. Tammany Parish
- Median household income: $70,730
— 39.2% above state average, 8.8% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 32.7%
— #363 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.5%
— #357 highest among all counties nationwide
1. Ascension Parish
- Median household income: $82,594
— 62.6% above state average, 27.1% above national average
- Households earning over $100k: 40.2%
— #171 highest among all counties nationwide
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.4%
— #163 highest among all counties nationwide
Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1