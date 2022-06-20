BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Jobseekers in search of a capital area position with the state of Louisiana have a few options this summer.
The state is currently looking to hire teachers, maintenance/repair workers, horticultural attendants, office managers, paralegals, and more.
The following ten state agencies are reportedly searching for workers to fill the positions listed above:
- The Louisiana Department of Health
- The Department of Public Safety, Office of Management and Finance
- The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Office
- Louisiana State University
- Charter Schools USA in Baton Rouge
- Department of Children and Family Services
- Office of the Management and Finance
- The Division of Administration/Office of State Buildings
- Louisiana Special Schools
- Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development
Some of the benefits of working for the state typically include:
- Competitive pay
- Health benefits
- Career advancement opportunities
Click here for more information on jobs with the State of Louisiana.