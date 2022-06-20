BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Jobseekers in search of a capital area position with the state of Louisiana have a few options this summer.

The state is currently looking to hire teachers, maintenance/repair workers, horticultural attendants, office managers, paralegals, and more.

The following ten state agencies are reportedly searching for workers to fill the positions listed above:

Some of the benefits of working for the state typically include:

Competitive pay

Health benefits

Career advancement opportunities

Click here for more information on jobs with the State of Louisiana.