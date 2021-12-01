“There Ain’t No Reindeer on the Bayou” author shares the magic of Christmas in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (WGNO)— Brandi L. Reynaud, an author from Louisiana shares the magic of Christmas with her book “There Ain’t No Reindeer on the Bayou.”

“There Ain’t No Reindeer on the Bayou” is a Louisiana-based children’s Christmas book that tells a story of a little girl named ‘Layla,’ the same name as Reynaud’s daughter.

In the story, Layla helps Santa along with some magical alligators who fly him throughout Louisiana to finish his deliveries before Christmas day.

Brandi said she has always had a passion for writing stories at a very young age by starting with poetry.

“At nine years old I started writing poetry and as time went by my poetry developed into storytelling,” said Reynaud.

Reynaud said she writes her books for her children and herself.

“I write most of my books for my children’s entertainment but also for their understanding. Sometimes when we’re dealing with difficult situations it can become hard to explain the situations to my children. I began writing the children’s stories to help my kids with their understanding of what life may sometimes bring to us. But my writing isn’t just for my children; it’s for me as well.”

“Whenever I’m writing I feel clarity and peace. It comes naturally to me. I wake up around 4:00 a.m. every morning to write just to have that feeling. It has become something that I need to do for balance in my daily routine. Writing has become my friend. I smile when I’m writing, I cry when I’m writing, I sometimes laugh hysterically when writing. “

She has published two books and plans to publish more in the near future.

Her other book “Granny the Unstoppable” is in memory of her own mother.

“When Layla, Bryce, and Brayden lost their beloved grandmother to breast cancer their world is turned upside down. It’s their first experience with mortality and the thought of never seeing their Granny again is unbearable,” said Brandi.

That she why she wrote “Granny the Unstoppable.”

In three volumes, Granny Thee Unstoppable follows the children as they navigate life’s harsher realities and reveal important lessons along the way; from grief to gratitude, bullying to personal empowerment, and becoming street smart in the age of stranger danger.

“When darkness falls, it can sometimes seem like there’s no path forward but with prayer, faith, and the help of their guardian angel “Granny.” The children learn that even the hardest challenges can be overcome and that love always saves the day. “

Brandi said she wants her stories to not only speak to children but to their parents as well.