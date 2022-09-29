NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The state of Louisiana, being no stranger to natural disasters, is lending a helping hand to Florida residents by way of donations.

The Salvation Army of Greater New Orleans announced Thursday that it is partnering with teams from other states to begin relief efforts in areas that were in the path of Hurricane Ian. Trucks with supplies will convoy from Biloxi, MS to a support position in Florida.

“Following Hurricane Ida, our command was heavily damaged, and it was Salvation Army support from other states that got our community through the immediate impacts, and we will do the same for Florida and beyond,” said Salvation Army GNO Commander, Major Chris Thornhill.

“Supporting survivors of disasters is in The Salvation Army’s DNA, so we are preparing to do whatever is needed to help The Salvation Army and the communities impacted by Ian.”

Thornhill says there is no doubt that calls will be coming in from NOLA residents asking how they can help with the effort.

“The best way people can support, outside of prayer, is through financial means,” said Thornhill.

“We receive large donations of tangible goods (food, water, cleanup items, etc.), so the best way is financial, so those much-needed items can be purchased. When someone donates to The Salvation Army for disaster relief, 100% of that donation goes to disaster relief. They can either send a check to our local office or donate online by going to www. disaster.salvationarmyusa.org.”

The Salvation Army says it’s mission is to be there before, during, and after disaster strikes and is committed to serving the whole person – physically, emotionally, and spiritually, both in the short-term and long-term.