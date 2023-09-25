GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two members of the Texas Southern Band have been injured after an accident at Grambling State University.

The accident happened on Sat., Sept. 23, when Grambling State University Police learned of a golf car accident at the rear of Eddie Robinson Stadium.

Once at the scene, GSU officers learned that a GSU student lost control of their golf cart. A Texas Southern Band member was stuck as the golf cart flipped, and another Texas Southern Band member was injured when the golf cart landed on them.

One of the victims had injuries to the mouth, nose, and head; the other sustained a contusion on the left air and pain on the left side. Both band members were taken to Northern Louisiana Medical Center for treatment and released on the same night.

The driver of the golf cart refused treatment.