HOUMA, La. (KLFY) — Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet confirmed Monday’s social media reports that search and rescue crews found two pounds of cocaine washed ashore during Seacor Power operations.

Soignet said crews located a suspicious package on Last Island. Authorities were notified and the package was brought to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, where the contents were confirmed to be cocaine.

The sheriff thanked citizens for their effort and honestly in the matter.