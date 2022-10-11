Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — More than two weeks after a woman was shot in the parking lot of a Houma business, police are searching for two men believed to be connected to the shooting.

According to the Facebook post by the police department, Trequan Woodside and Noel Malik “Nino” Naverro are both wanted for their believed involvement in the incident. Both suspects are 19 years old and are wanted on the following charges:

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon,

Illegal Discharge of a Weapon

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property

Police say the shooting happened on Saturday, Sept. 24 shortly before around 6:30 p.m. in the Family Dollar parking lot on Main Street. The victim’s identity was not disclosed, however, detectives say she was struck somewhere below her hips and survived.

So far, one person has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Officials say 26-year-old Trey M. Bryant has been charged with the following:

Illegal Carrying of a Weapon,

Illegal Discharge of a Weapon

Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property.

Anyone with any information on the shooting, or who knows where Woodside or Naverro are, is urged to contact the Houma Police Department immediately at 985-873-6371. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers Bayou Region by calling 800-743-7433 or clicking here. Tipsters could be eligible for a cash reward.

