TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged bomb scare made at two schools in the parish.

On Wednesday, Oct. 11, officials at both schools posted to social media that threats were made during after-school hours at H. L. Bourgeois High School and Southdown Elementary School. All students attending after-school activities were safely evacuated.

After a search, the sheriff’s office reported no explosive devices were found and the schools have been cleared and deemed safe.

No further details are available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

