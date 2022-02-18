TERREBONNE PARISH (WGNO) — A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 20 near Johnson Ridge Lane claimed the life of 23-year-old Brett Scott of Thibodaux on Friday.

Louisiana State Police were notified of the fatal crash shortly after 12 p.m. and a preliminary investigation by Troop C reportedly revealed that fellow Thibodaux native Anthony Moore failed to yield to approaching traffic while driving his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado and began to cross the path of Scott who was riding a 2007 Harley-Davidson Sportster.

Scott struck the side of Moore’s truck.

Although Scott was wearing a DOT-approved helmet, he suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Moore, who was properly restrained at the time of the crash, suffered no injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.