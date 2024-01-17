TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Terrebonne Parish is receiving millions of dollars in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to restore a power plant in Houma.

According to a release from U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, FEMA is giving more than $61 million to the state of Louisiana for relief from Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Ida.

Terrebonne Parish will receive more than $53 million to restore the Houma Power Plant after it was damaged during Hurricane Ida in 2021.

“Hurricane Ida damaged Houma’s power plant badly. I’m grateful that this $53.8 million will help make sure Houma and nearby parts of Terrebonne Parish have the energy infrastructure they need,” said U.S. Senator John Kennedy in a release.

