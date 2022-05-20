HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On May 19, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of battery on a school teacher at a local high school.

According to reports on May 18, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a local high school, where they learned that the victim, a local high school teacher, and coach was allegedly the victim of a battery committed by a parent of a student at the school.

Police reported that the parent approached the teacher while on school grounds, allegedly to discuss a situation involving their child.

The incident led to a physical exchange, where the teacher suffered minor facial injuries as a result of the attack.

Police arrested 48-year-old Michael Edwin Rodrigue after he turned himself into authorities with an attorney.

Michael Edwin Rodrigue was arrested for battery of a school teacher, and transported to the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, where the bond was set at $20,000.