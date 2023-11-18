TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A detective from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has been named the 2023 Saints Fan of the Year.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, detective Jonathan Matherne was given the award on Monday, Nov. 6, at a ceremony at the Caesar’s Superdome.

As the Fan of the Year, Matherne will have the opportunity to attend New Orleans Saints functions and a trip to the 2023 NFL Super Bowl.

Matherne is a former U.S. Army veteran who served for eight years and later became a member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, dedicating 11 years.

