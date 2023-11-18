TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — A detective from the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has been named the 2023 Saints Fan of the Year.
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, detective Jonathan Matherne was given the award on Monday, Nov. 6, at a ceremony at the Caesar’s Superdome.
As the Fan of the Year, Matherne will have the opportunity to attend New Orleans Saints functions and a trip to the 2023 NFL Super Bowl.
Matherne is a former U.S. Army veteran who served for eight years and later became a member of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, dedicating 11 years.
Latest Posts
- Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office detective named 2023 Saints Fan of the Year
- VIDEO: Alleged shooting threat leads to fight between parent, school resource officer
- Michael Pratt throws for 3 touchdowns to lead No. 17 Tulane past Florida Atlantic 24-8
- Musk says anyone advocating for genocide will be removed from X following backlash
- Most popular girl names in the 90s in Louisiana
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.