TERREBONNE PARISH,La. (WGNO) — After two weeks of extensive patrolling across multiple jurisdictions and investigations into the uptick in area gun violence, deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office were able to arrest over 24 violators.

According to deputies “Operation Cease the Fire” came about through the TPSO Criminal Intelligence Unit in response to several agencies recognizing the growing rate of gun violence.

Deputies across Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish conducted extensive criminal patrols in what was labeled as high-crime and drug-rich areas.

The goal of the operation, according to deputies, was to locate and recover illegal firearms, falling into the hands of violent criminals, including juvenile offenders.

With the help of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), U.S. Homeland Security, Houma Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Thibodaux Police Department, and the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office the following individuals have either been arrested or cited:

Sheldon Terrell Henry, 32, of Houma

Ryan Paul Giroir, 40, of Houma

Skyla Janet LaCroix, 18, of Dulac

Marcus Trevon Hills, 22, of Schriever

Tyson Diquan Vincent, 30 of Gray

Jaquan Karee Hawkins, 42, of Houma

Rontrell Leon Holmes, 21, of Gray

Tamaj Toreyon Smith, 20, of Houma

Randal Patrick Billiot, 23, of Dulac

Randall Patrick Dean, 38 of Houma

Keron Jones, 36, of Houma

Blade Rodrigue, 20, of Houma

Shawn Ruffin, 19, of Houma

Kevinontae Paul Ross, 29, of Harvey

In total, the operation has ceased over 123 grams of f Heroin, close to 54 grams of Methamphetamines, nearly 13 grams of Crack Cocaine, over 300 grams of Marijuana, several prescription/non-prescription pills, and 8 firearms and related ammunition were recovered.

