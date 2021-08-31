Terrebonne Parish community leader talks loss, hope and recovery following Ida

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Out of the devastation of Hurricane Ida remains a glimmer of hope.

A former Terrebonne Parish councilwoman speaks up about loss and recovery.

Arlanda Williams, born and raised in Houma, says her property was spared to a certain extent but that’s not the case for everyone in her life.

“The restoration is going to be important. How we come back from this is to stand together as One Terrebonne.”

A community torn to pieces right before the eyes of those born and raised in Houma.

“Lots of my family had just lost roofs” she said.

As a current Terrebonne Levee and Conservation Board member, Williams has a community to worry about and work for.

“There are people still there and it’s hot. There’s agitation because you built and then you lost. Don’t pass judgement just pray,” Williams noted.

Thousands of people without power, living in debris filled conditions and smothering heat and Williams says not everyone can leave or were able to evacuate.

“Like I said, I was able to pack-up and leave but not everyone was able to leave,” Williams added.

She says there is a need in Terrebonne Parish and help will be on the way.

“I’m coming to take all the ice I can from Lafayette. Ice, water and whatever you need I’m going to bring that until we get the masses in. There’s no water in Terrebonne Parish,” Williams explained.

A hurricane victim’s ‘Supply Drive Collection” will take place on Thursday at Java Square, Opelousas from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The collected items along with cooked meals are to be delivered Friday, September 3.