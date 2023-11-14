TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Terrebonne Parish received a $6.7 million grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to rebuild homes that were damaged by Hurricane Ida.

Parish officials said 38 homes have already been approved for funding, with 30 more still under review for reconstruction.

They said an elevation project for 14 homes is also under review.

Parish officials said they are waiting on the approval of a second grant to build the homes to the Fortified Gold standard, making them more resilient to high winds.

The Fortified Gold standard includes “safer roofs and straps from the roof to the foundation.”

If the second grant is approved, the homes will also be built two feet above the flood requirement to add additional protection from flooding.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts