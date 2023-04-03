TERREBONNE PARISH (WGNO) — There is an active search for the individual who the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says in 2022, set a fire that destroyed a newly built boat access fishing pier.

On April 21, 2022, detectives began investigating a fire on a fishing pier just northwest of Island Road near on Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA. Investigations led them to believe the blaze was set by an arsonist.

LDWF says the pier was one of the seven boat access and one of the five road access piers, part of the $5 million PAC WMA Enhancement Project. The project also included a kayak and boat launch.

The enhancements were funded by Natural Resource Damage Assessment dollars collected from the Deepwater Horizon settlement.

There is a $1,000 reward being offered by the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Foundation for information that can lead to the person’s arrest. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact the TPSO at 985-876-2500 or Bayou Crime Stoppers.

