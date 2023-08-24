HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Senator John Kennedy stopped in Houma on Thursday, Aug. 24 to take a tour of a local food bank.

Kennedy met with volunteers and staff at the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. Staff showed the senator how they are able to serve Terrebonne Parish.

“They’re not doing it for the money, but also we have many volunteers here and these men and women are doing it because they care about their fellow human beings,” said Kennedy

Kennedy also paid a visit to the Terrebonne and Lafourche Chamber of Commerce to get updates from them.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories