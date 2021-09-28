Pointe-aux-Chênes fights for survival following Hurricane Ida

POINTE-AUX-CHÊNES, La. (WGNO) — The community of Pointe-aux-Chênes is split by the bayou bearing it’s name, resting in both the parishes of Terrebonne on one side and Lafourche on the other, but Ida’s winds didn’t discriminate.



“Across the bayou its all indians. It devastated it,” said Theresa Dardar of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian tribe. “From that Oak Point bridge on down, there’s 80 homes and only 12 are livable.”



Dardar and her husband Donald man the Pointe-aux-Chênes community center used as a resource for these Native Americans also bearing the name of this community trying to rebuild.

“We’re a resilient people, but but we can’t do it alone,” said Dardar. “We need help.”



They’re will to stay here is tied to roots and family.



“This is just a house,” said resident Cherrie Matherne. “It can be replaced, but as for my kids, this is their home. It’s the only home they’ve ever known.”



Back at the community center was a delivery of goods from the group Elysian Meals based in the city with an understanding of the situation here.

“New Orleans usually gets the bulk of the help because we’re in the news the most,” said Julie Schexnayder of Elysian Meals. “And I feel like the community here needs more help that we did.”



Electricity and water has been restored in places that can handle it in the community but humanitarian help must now come in in the form of shelter



“We need help to get our people temporary housing because we have our people scattered right now and they have to commute everyday to salvage what they can,” said Dardar.

It’s a tall task, but for the people here worth the effort, explains Dardar.



“This is where our family is.”