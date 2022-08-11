HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — The Houma Police Department was called to a reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St.

The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. HPD concluded that the suspect who allegedly shot at the vehicle was a 15-year-old male.

“As the suspect stopped shooting he then fled on foot into the neighborhood,” according to the Houma Police Department. Houma PD subsequently searched the surrounding area for the suspect.

The 15-year-old was apprehended with the unlikely help of his parents. The suspect’s parents brought the 15-year-old to police around Authement St.

The teenager was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center and charged with “one count of Attempted First Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile,” according to the Houma Police Department.

Investigators are still working to figure out a motive for this shooting. The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted the Houma Police Department on this case.