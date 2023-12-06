TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Some Terrebonne Parish parents say they are angry about the closing of three elementary schools in the area.

One of the concerns parents have is a lack of transparency on the part of the school board. They say the decision to shut their schools down was made without public input.

“If a lot of things you all say to be voted in is that we have a strong sense of community. The communities are here to tell you we don’t want this plan,” says one mother at the school board meeting.

Parents, teachers and students were left upset after a 6-3 vote by the Terrebonne Parish School board to close Honduras, Bayou Black, and Gibson elementary schools, forcing students to enroll in other schools next year.

“We don’t like this recommendation, and they still went ahead and moved forward. With being a board full of people that claim to be for the community, they do not listen to the community,” says Blake Dandi Duet.

Terrebonne Parish School District Superintendent Bubba Orgeron says one reason for the closures is low attendance.

Many parents fear that their kids will become lost in the shuffle of changing schools and miss out on the hands-on instruction that they are getting.

“They are pretty small communities, but every student and teacher knows each other’s name. They know what special needs they have. What recommendations do they have as an individual,” says Duet.

The school board says this is a win for students, as the closures will allow for the hiring of more teachers and increase their pay.

However, some parents are concerned because their kids are a good match for their current schools.

“A lot of children are here via affidavit or have moved to this area because they were deemed too disruptive for classes in their own area. When we are taken away from this school that has accepted all our children, we are going to have to fight for their entry at the next location,” says Duet.

