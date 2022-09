HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt during an officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish.

That person was taken to a local hospital.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations was summoned to look into this shooting which took place on Polk St.

LSP said the “shooting involved the Houma Police Department.”

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Drivers should look for an alternative route while the scene remains active.