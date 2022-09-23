HOUMA, La. (WGNO)— A woman was taken into custody on Friday (Sept. 23) after Houma Police say she threw her one-year-old baby over a bridge.

According to Chief Dana Coleman, detectives were called to the Liberty Street Bridge around 5 p.m. It was there that police say 30-year-old Asha Randolph threw her 18-month-old son over the ledge.

The child was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Randolph was arrested shortly after and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

This incident remains under investigation by the Houma Police Department. This is a developing story with updates to come as more information becomes available. Check back to WGNO.com for the lastest.

