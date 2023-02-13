Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A weekend that started out with Mardi Gras celebrations in Terrebonne Parish ended with the brutal beating of a man and a shootout that left multiple bystanders wounded, the Houma Police Department said Monday.

According to police, both incidents happened on Main Street in Houma — one early Saturday (Feb. 11) morning following Krewe of Hercules Friday night and the other Saturday night after Aquarius rolled downtown.

Around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were stationed in front of The Balcony bar following the parade when an altercation took place at the bar. We’re told a 43-year-old man was walking up the stairs of the bar when he came across another man, later identified as Parker Allen. The two exchanged words briefly, then Allen reportedly struck the other man, causing him and another person to fall down the stairs.

Police say Allen then ran downstairs to the unconscious victim, straddled him, and continued to beat him in the head. An officer was able to briefly pull Allen off the victim, however, the suspect was able to break free and continued to throw punches.

The victim suffered life-threatening head trauma in the attack, police later determined.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex where he faces attempted murder and second-degree battery charges.

However, the violence in Terrebonne Parish did not end there. Almost 24 hours later, HPD was called to the intersection of Polk and Main, less than a mile down the road from where the attack happened. This time, the call was for a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

An early investigation revealed that two groups of people were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into gunfire. It’s unknown who the shooters are and whether they were injured.

However, police say three bystanders were caught in the crossfire:

A 47-year-old female shot in the leg

A 35-year-old man shot in the upper torso

A 15-year-old boy shot in the leg

All three people were taken to an area hospital where they are expected to make full recoveries.

The HPD continues to investigate the shooting and is asking anyone with any additional information to contact the department at 985-873-6371. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 800-743-7433 or online. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.