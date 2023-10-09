HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — A single-vehicle crash over the weekend claimed the life of a Houma man, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Troopers say around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8, they responded to the crash scene on Louisiana Highway 57 near Redmond Road.

An investigation revealed a Ford F-250 was headed south on the highway in the same lane 33-year-old Arturo Cruz-Tetzanquila was standing in. For reasons still under investigation, the truck hit Cruz-Tetzanquila

He suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver was not injured.

Troopers say there was no alcohol detected from the Ford driver, but results are pending for a toxicology sample taken from Cruz-Tetzanquila. The investigation remains ongoing.

“Pedestrian safety is of paramount importance when walking near and crossing roadways. To reduce the risk of crashes, pedestrians should always walk against the flow of traffic, allowing them to see oncoming vehicles and react appropriately. Additionally, when walking at night, wear brightly colored clothing or reflective gear to enhance visibility for drivers. These simple yet vital precautions can significantly contribute to ensuring the safety of pedestrians and reducing the likelihood of crashes on the road,” said officials with LSP Troop C.

