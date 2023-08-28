A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reports that a man is dead and eight people are injured after a two-vehicle crash in Terrebonne Parish on Sunday, Aug. 27.

LSP officials said troopers responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 182 west of Louisiana Highway 316 around 7:00 p.m.

They said an initial investigation shows that a Ford E-250 van was driving west on Louisiana Highway 182 at the same time a Chevrolet Express van was driving east.

The Ford then reportedly crossed the center line and hit the Chevrolet head-on.

LSP officials said the driver of the Chevrolet suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, noting he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

They said the driver of the Ford suffered severe injuries and was transported to a hospital. LSP officials said he was also wearing a seatbelt.

They also said several passengers were inside the Chevrolet. They were transported to a hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Their seating positions and whether they were wearing seatbelts is unknown at this time.

A routine toxicology sample was collected from both drivers, and the investigation is ongoing.

