THERIOT, La. (WGNO) —The Louisiana Wild Life and Fisheries arrested two people who are accused of committing drug and commercial fishing crimes.

According to law enforcement, on Tuesday, 29-year-old Hunter Daisy and 37-year-old Josie Valinsky were arrested for possessing several drugs and using oversized skimmer nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license, selling commercial fish to consumers without a fresh products license, violation of license revocation, and being in possession of more than 14 grams of marijuana.

According to Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries, agents were patrolling near the Oyster Bayou when they observed the pair selling shrimp to people on a recreational fishing vessel. Agents say that they inspected the vessel and found out that Daisy did not have a commercial fishing license and was under license revocation.

Along with that, the agents found methamphetamine and marijuana on board the vessel with drug paraphernalia and shrimping nets that were over the 72-foot size restriction. Throughout the search, agents seized two skimmer nets, one 46-foot shrimp vessel, and approximately 2,500 pounds of white shrimp that was sold according to a press release.

Daisy and Valinsky were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Jail.

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries remind the public that violation of license revocation can cost up to $950 and up to 120 days in jail. Using oversized skimmer nets, taking commercial fish without a commercial fishing license, and selling commercial fish to consumers without a fresh products license can cost up to $500 dollars and 90 days in jail.