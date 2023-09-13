HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — The Kiwanis Club of Houma is hosting the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade and Festival fundraiser for a fourth year.

On Oct. 14, Terrebonne Parish residents and their four-legged friends are invited to the Houma courthouse square for a day of Halloween-themed fun.

Organizers said the event will feature the crowning of a king and queen, a parade, costume contests, best dog trick and a howl-off challenge.

They said the winners for king and queen will be chosen based on an essay written from the dogs’ perspective about why it would made a good president.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. with registration and a crowning ceremony followed by the parade, contests and awards.

They said contests will include best costume, best dog/owner look-a-like, largest dog, smallest dog, cutest dog, howling and best pet trick.

At the festival, local pet care product and care sponsors will be displaying their services and offering “goodies” for participants.

Food will also be available for purchase including pecan praline beignets, hot dogs, chili, chili fritos jambalaya, soft drinks and water. Raising Canes will also be serving lemonade.

For more information, visit the Kiwanis Houma website.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts