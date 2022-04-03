GRAY, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on U.S. Highway 90 just west of Louisiana Highway 316 shortly before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The crash claimed the life of 77-year-old Joseph Sias of New Orleans.

According to an LSP report, the investigation has revealed that Katelynn Scott of Houma was traveling west on the eastbound off-ramp of U.S. Hwy 90 in a 2018 Dodge Charger. At the same time, a 2004 Toyota Highlander driven by Sias was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 90 in the right lane.

As Scott entered the eastbound lanes driving the wrong way, she struck the Toyota head-on.

Sias and his front-seat passenger were not restrained at the time of the crash.

Sias suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene while his passenger was transported with serious injuries to an out-of-area hospital.

Scott was properly restrained at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

During the investigation, Scott displayed signs of impairment and was arrested. She provided a breath sample that showed a blood alcohol level over the legal limit. A toxicology sample was collected from Sias and is awaiting analysis.

Scott was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on the following charges:

Vehicular Homicide

First-Degree Vehicular Negligent Injury

DWI First Offense

Offense Driving on Divided Highways

This crash remains under investigation.

Troop C has investigated 9 fatal crashes resulting in 9 deaths in 2022.