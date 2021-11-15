Houma Police Officer had portion of ear bitten off during altercation with woman in bar parking lot Terrebonne Parish

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (KLFY) — A Houma police officer responding to a group of women fighting at a bar had a large portion of his ear bitten off during a confrontation. According to Houma Police Michelle Smith (Photo: Houma Police Department)

Officers arrived and were attempting to separate several women who were fighting in the parking lot.

During the incident, a woman who police identified as 36-year-old Michelle Smith is accused of biting a large portion of the right ear of one of the officers, who had to be taken to a local hospital and is currently recovering from his injuries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Smith on one count of second-degree battery.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Houma Police Department at (985)-873-6371 or CrimeStoppers Bayou Region at 1800-743-7433.