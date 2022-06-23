HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On June 23, the Houma Police Department announced the arrest of a mother and son on Facebook.

According to police, On June 19, Houma PD began investigating an armed robbery in the 900 block of Grand Caillou Rd.

Police reported that the incident was reported around 2 p.m.

When police arrived at the location they made contact with the victim and he advised that he had received a ride from a female to cash a check.

While stopped in the parking lot of the business a male suspect entered the vehicle and robbed him at gunpoint reported Houma PD.

The suspect then reportedly directed the female to drive him to Memory Lane where the suspect exited the vehicle and fled on foot into the neighborhood.

Through the investigation, police learned that the female driver, Laura Curtis 34 years old was actually an accomplice to the robbery and the suspect with the firearm was her 13-year-old son.

Curtis was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex for one count of Armed Robbery and an unrelated warrant for failure to appear.

The 13-year-old male Juvenile was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Detention Center for Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Juvenile and Armed Robbery.