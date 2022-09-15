The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — On September 15, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of molesting two juveniles. According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Gloverof Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.

Detectives say that in September, deputies were notified of a complaint from a local high school victim. Deputies say that a high school counselor was made aware of the sexual abuse which led detectives to respond to the school. After deputies arrived at the school and spoke with the victim, they determined the victim was a 16-year-old.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office did not release the gender of the victim . Throughout the investigation, detectives learned that the abuse started when the victim was 12 years old. Investigators determined that the perpetrator who was accused of the crime was Craig Edward Glover who was married to the victim’s mother.

In addition to the first victim, a second victim was confirmed by the sheriff’s office. The second victim gave details of the abuse he/she sustained from Glover. After multiple interviews, detectives arrested him. TPSO deputies say that he is currently being jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $100,000 bond.

Sheriff Soignet said, “As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victims and family. Our Detectives are working diligently to bring a resolution to this unfortunate investigation, and justice to a dangerous offender.”

This is an ongoing investigation.