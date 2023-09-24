HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Evergreen Junior High School announced its start time will be delayed due to smoke from a marsh fire impacting Terrebonne Parish.

School officials said school will start at 9:00 a.m., and both bus routes will be pushed back.

They said H.L. Bourgeois students will be picked up at their regular time, but Evergreen students will have their own pick-up route from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. after the elementary school route.

School officials said parents can drop students off starting at 8:40 a.m.

They said Evergreen will still dismiss at 2:30 p.m. and “students will have an abbreviated schedule until the smoke is cleared.”

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts