HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana Highway 311 in Terrebonne Parish is back open after Louisiana State Police shut down roadways due to the reduced visibility caused by a nearby marsh fire.
Around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, troopers alerted the public via Facebook that Louisiana Highway 311 between U.S. Highway 90 and Savanne Road had been shut down due to the heavy smoke in the area.
As of 6:50 a.m., the highway was reopened but troopers are continuing to monitor the situation as they say visibility can be changed with the direction of the wind.
Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route to travel between Houma and Thibodaux.
