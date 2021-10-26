Drive-through event will feature Halloween fun, free food, and STEM activities for kids

SCHRIEVER, La. (WGNO) — A community event in Terrebonne Parish looks to combine fall fun and the growing STEM field.

On Thursday, October 28, officials from LaSTEM Region 3 and Chevron will join forces to host a Halloween-themed drive-through event.

Throughout the evening, school supplies, to-go plates of food, Halloween goodie bags, and 500 spooky STEM activity kits will be handed out to students grades K-12.

Event Details

Thursday, October 28 from 5-7 p.m

Located at Fletcher Technical Community College’s Schriever Campus (1407 Hwy 311, Schriever, LA 70395)

Attendees are asked to drive through the circle on the north side of the Fletcher campus

Several organizations have worked to organize the event, including:

Lafourche Education Foundation

Terrebonne Foundation for Academic Excellence

Bayou Country Children’s Museum

Meyer Financial Group

Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Louisiana Commissioner of Higher Education, Dr. Kim Hunter Reed will also be at the event. In a statement announcing the festivities, Reed said:

“We look forward to joining these generous organizations in promoting STEM and supporting the children of this community. I’m always proud when we come together to support our own. Family activities that spur conversations about STEM, lifelong learning, and college success can lead to increased postsecondary attainment and that’s a win for all of us. Can’t wait to join the fun.”

For more information about the event, contact Lafourche Education Foundation Executive Director Paula Rome at paula@paularomeconsultants.com or (985) 688-4812.