GRAY, La. (WGNO) — A daycare worker in Terrebonne Parish was arrested by deputies in relation to an investigation at a local daycare center. According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 50-year-old Dionne Gasery Warren was accused of cruelty to a juvenile.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office says that on September 1, 2022, deputies responded to a daycare center based on reports of an accident that involved a 4-year-old child. Throughout the investigation, TPSO deputies discovered that the concerned parents of the child had contacted the center saying that they believed that a worker grabbed the child during the day and caused minor injuries.

In response to the allegations, deputies reviewed video surveillance and observed that the allegations were true. Detectives identified the daycare worker as Dionne Gasery Warren and went to her address where she was arrested for 1 count of Cruelty to a Juvenile.

TPSO says Warren was later booked and jailed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex and was released on a $500 cash bond by local judges.

Sheriff Tim Soignet made a statement on the arrest:

“As always, we ask for patience and privacy for the victim and family, as well as all involved in this investigation. Our Patrol Division did an incredible job investigating the matter, and the Daycare Center was extremely cooperative with the investigation. These types of cases are always unfortunate, but I’m thankful that a quick resolution was made in this case.”

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the daycare center where the incident happened.