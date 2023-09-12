TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — Bayou Arts Fest will be held in Houma this October.

The family-friendly festival celebrates the best of Terrebonne Parish’s culture and art. This year’s festivities consist of a partnership with Voice of the Wetlands festival and White Boot Stroll.

Parents can enjoy the musical stylings of Grammy Award Winners Chubby Carrier and the iconic Tab Benoit and others, while the children play in the kid’s zone where they can bounce around and make a reptile friend at the petting zoo.

In the midst of the fun and dancing, organizers want families to indulge in Louisiana-style dishes like jambalaya, gumbo, fried seafood, and irresistible fair burgers made by local Cajun cooks.

Over 35 vendors will be in attendance to showcase works of art and crafts that will be up for sale.

The festival will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28 in Historic Downtown Houma and will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. It will be free to attend.

For more details on the festival, visit the Explore Houma website.

