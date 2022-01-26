TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana State Police reported that a 49-year-old woman died Wednesday due to injuries sustained during a single-vehicle crash that occurred Jan. 17.

According to an LSP report, Ona Franklin of Houma was fatally injured when her 2005 Hyundai Accent ran off the Southdown Mandalay Road just west of South Hollywood Road Extension.

For reasons still under investigation, Franklin traveled off the roadway to the right while in a curve. She traveled back onto the roadway, crossed the centerline, and traveled off the roadway to the left before the Hyundai overturned and came to rest on its roof.

Franklin was not restrained at the time of the crash and was partially ejected. She suffered severe injuries and was transported to a New Orleans area hospital for treatment.